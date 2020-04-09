NBA players will receive their full payment on April 15, but it could be the last time

The office of the NBA has confirmed this Thursday that League players will receive checks with full payment on April 15 of their wages despite not having played a game since March 11.

The league has sent the 30 NBA teams the internal memo confirming that the payment will be complete, as established in the collective agreement.

The decision comes after several weeks of talks the league has had with the players' union about the payment of wages during the suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last NBA games – four – were played on March 11, the same day that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and was the first professional in the league to be infected with COVID-19 disease.

The pandemic will delay some 259 regular season games (21 percent of the total) that were still to be played until April 15 and which, if not played or without spectators in the stands, It will represent the league to stop receiving income for 700 million dollars.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver declared earlier this week that no decisions would be made about the remainder of the season, even if the competition can resume before May.

Being paid in full now doesn't mean things will stay that way for players, either.

What the collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players describes as a 'Force Majeure Event' (the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as an epidemic or pandemic) may still go into effect.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game that is canceled.