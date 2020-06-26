NBA 2K21: the three athletes on the cover will be revealed on TikTok

Share it:

The developers of NBA 2K21 and the top 2K Games spheres set the dates on which the three athletes on the cover will be revealed through events organized on TikTok.

The new promotional initiative of the stars and stripes videogame giant plans to involve basketball fans with three events that will take place on TikTok from June 30 to July 3 on the social channel NBA 2K.

To kick off this promotional campaign, the NBA 2K20 cover athlete Anthony Davis has decided to publish a post on TikTok to ideally pass the torch to the three champions chosen to represent the official NBA 2K21 cover.

The increasingly popular TikTok social platform will therefore be the meeting point for fans, with many exclusive and behind-the-scenes content that, starting today, will anticipate the reveal of the three champions of the cover of NBA 2K21. Waiting to attend these social events, we leave you with the first images on PS5 of NBA 2K21 with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and we remind those who follow us that the next 2K sports simulation will be available by the end of the year on PC and console, both of this and the next generation.