NBA 2K21: the Mamba Forever Edition dedicated to Kobe Bryant has been unveiled on video

2K representatives announce the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition: will replace the Legend Edition of past editions of the basketball simulation to celebrate the career and honor the memory and legacy of the late Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who was the victim of an accident by helicopter in January.

The trailer packaged by the American videogame giant confirms the presence of several custom covers, each dedicated to Kobe Bryant. The personalized covers will be unique both for the current-gen version and for the version intended for PS5 and Xbox Series X users.

The covers of the Mamba Forever Edition of NBA 2K21 will ideally retrace Bryant's career from the days with number 8 and a record 81 points in a match up to number 24 worn in the farewell game in which he scored 60 points.

In its extraordinary career, Kobe Bryant managed to achieve the NBA title five times, to which are added 18 times by the NBA All-Star, the two MVPs of the NBA finals, 11 times as First Team All-NBA and 9 times First Team NBA All-Defensive, in addition to being the first ever all-time scorer of the Los Angeles Lakers and the two Olympic gold medals won in 2008 and 2012. The launch of NBA 2K21 is scheduled for September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X version expected to be released together with the nextgen consoles of Sony and Microsoft.