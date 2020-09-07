NBA 2K21: how to earn credits and virtual currency fast

Share it:

Much of the aesthetic customization and gameplay of the My Team mode NBA 2K21 is based on the accumulation of a sufficient quantity of VC, or the Virtual Currency of the game. So let’s find out how to earn large amounts as quickly as possible.

Virtual Currency (or YOU) of NBA 2K21 can be used both to purchase side items, such as aesthetic customizations for your players, such as shoes and clothes, both to buy Player Packs within the mode My Team, and build your perfect team accordingly. As a result, VC plays an extremely important role within the game structure, and always having a good supply is essential. Therefore, it becomes important to know in detail all the ways with which it is possible to earn this type of virtual currency, and above all how to do it quickly.

The main and simplest way to earn good amounts of Virtual Currency is, trivially, to play: by progressing within the My Career mode, in fact, you will get an increasing number of VC, thanks to your match performance, developing your chemistry with your teammates, and taking positive actions such as scoring points, giving assists and collecting rebounds. The final report card of each of your team mates, if positive enough, could provide you with additional bonuses, and you should therefore try to also favor the performance and play of the rest of your team. Finally, in the course of your Career you will be presented with the opportunity to sign some sponsorship contracts, which will in turn contribute to providing you with bonuses to the amount of VC you will get at the end of each match. In short, the better you behave during every single game, and the faster you grow, the greater quantities of Virtual Currency you will be able to accumulate, and then spend it as you see fit. Be warned though, as poor match performance and negative actions, such as committing fouls, could lead to one reduction of the Virtual Currency that you will earn at the end of the match.

Another very convenient way to quickly earn Virtual Currency in NBA 2K21 is to watch 2KTV, through which matches and tournaments are streamed, complete with minigames interactive in which the public can participate, for example by answering quiz or survey questions. You can reach 2KTV through the dedicated section within the game’s main menu, and then you can choose the broadcast to watch. In general, this particular activity will not earn you huge amounts of VC, but it is true that it does not require special skills to be completed, and can become a pleasant pastime for all lovers of basketball and the 2K title.

Some special editions of the game will allow you to obtain, together with a series of other exclusive bonuses, even a certain amount of Virtual Currency once purchased; let’s see in detail what they are and how much VC they contain:

Mamba Forever Edition – this edition of the game will allow you to get a total of ben right away 100,000 CV to spend on player customization and My Team mode. The version in question is available for pre-order even on new generation consoles, and contains the same bonuses as the current-gen version.

– this edition of the game will allow you to get a total of ben right away to spend on player customization and My Team mode. The version in question is even on new generation consoles, and contains the same bonuses as the current-gen version. Preordine Standard Edition Next Gen – this edition corresponds to the standard version of the game currently available for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC, but will be made available for next generation consoles at the launch of the same; by pre-ordering this version, you will get 5,000 VC.

Finally, as is now increasingly the case in the gaming industry, you will always have the opportunity to purchase certain quantities of Virtual Currency through the shop inside the game. Below we will show you the different cuts available and their prices:

5,000 VC at a cost of € 1.69

at a cost of € 1.69 15,000 VC at a cost of € 3.99

at a cost of € 3.99 35,000 CV at a cost of € 7.99

at a cost of € 7.99 75,000 CV at a cost of € 15.99

at a cost of € 15.99 200,000 CV at a cost of € 39.99

at a cost of € 39.99 450,000 CV at a cost of € 79.99

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to the new sports shooting system of 2K Sports, about which, however, fans have recently complained.