NBA 2K21: here’s how to fake a pass

If you want to become the masters of the field in NBA 2K21 you will certainly have to learn to better manage the fundamentals: it is in fact very important to know when to pass the ball, as well as to understand when it is not the time. So here is a guide to learn how to perform feints in passing.

The feint pass can be performed at virtually any time within an NBA 2K21 game (you clearly need to get possession of the ball before you can do it), but it’s important to remember that deciding to feinting will cause the players to finish the dribble (and consequently they will no longer be able to move, but only pass or shoot).

In general, the probability of a successful pass feint will be much higher when the player performing it is in motion; after attempting it, the player will stop in place, but can continue to try feints in passing, although their effectiveness will be significantly reduced. To try to deceive your opponents with a feint pass, whether the player used is in motion or stationary in place, you must press the Triangle and Circle buttons simultaneously (on Playstation 4), and equivalent for other platforms.

Pass feints usually work very well against AI controlled teams, especially at not very high difficulty settings, allowing you to create spaces and catch opposing defenders in backlash. It will be more complicated to mislead the teams controlled by other players, since if your feint fails you will be exposed to a restart of the opponents, potentially lethal.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to the controls of NBA 2K21. Have you already taken a look at the guide to the new shooting system of NBA 2K21?