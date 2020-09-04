NBA 2K21: everything you need to know about the new shooting system

Share it:

Over the course of the various iterations of the series, the shooting system and related indicator have often been modified and adapted, and NBA 2K21 is no exception. Follow us in this guide to find out in detail what has changed.

In the new chapter of the 2K Sport basketball series you will be able to shoot in two different ways: via the pressing a dedicated key (Square on Playstation 4 and X on Xbox One), or pushing down the analog stick right of the controller. This mechanism differs heavily from that of the previous chapters, in which there was the possibility of shooting using the lever in all directions, depending on the position of the shooter with respect to the basket.

Using the dedicated key when shooting, a will appear on the screen indicator, also this time different from that of NBA 2K21: in the new chapter, in fact, you will not have to fill in an indicator every time that indicates the power of the shot, but you will have to play everything on accuracy. The shot indicator is in fact a kind of timing minigame, consisting of one gray bar with a lighter area towards the end: you will have to aim for a small yellow marker to end within this light gray area by releasing the fire button at the right time and starting the shooting animation. The closer the marker is to the center of the clear area, the more well executed and accurate your shot will be, guaranteeing you the ability to score even from difficult and distant positions.

In case you decide to pull by pressing down on the analog stick right, lo will appear same indicator we talked about previously, but this time you will not have to play the same type of minigame, as it will not be necessary to release the pressure of the lever to stop the yellow marker at the right time: you will rather play on pressure, increasing and decreasing it in order to move the marker inside the marker e keep it on the clear area; once the shot animation is complete, the indicator will disappear automatically.

