NBA 2K21: discovering the new Neighborhood and My Career mode

A few days after launch, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts led us to discover the My Career mode and the new Neighborhood of NBA 2K21

Also this year My Career offers a personal basketball experience with a cinematic feel, in which you will build and build your own player and bring him to the pinnacle of his career on and off the pitch. The long shadow, as the story of NBA 2K21 is called, tells the story of Junior, the son of a beloved player. On his path to the NBA, Junior will face several obstacles and must manage his personal history by making a name for himself from high school to college. To make the story more realistic, NBA 2K21 will offer 10 licensed college to choose from: Michigan State, UConn, Florida, Gonzaga, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, Villanova University, and West Virginia. Throughout the story you will meet well-known faces such as Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, Guardians of the Galaxy), Mireille Enos (The Killing, World War Z) and athletes cover Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson.

The new district will be called 2K Beach. It is a fascinating setting surrounded by modern facilities that house SWAGS, the Rec, the NBA store and more. Here, players can compete in 3v3 streetball, 5v5 Pro-Am matches, or simply show off the latest in clothing, shoes and more. There will also be many events that will provide even more reasons to return throughout the year.

NBA 2K21 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC on September 4th. The next-gen versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X have been built from scratch, and will be presented shortly.