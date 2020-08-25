NBA 2K21 Demo: PS4 and Xbox One version controls guide

Share it:

A few hours ago a free demo of the new NBA 2K21 arrived on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which allows you to complete a session of tutorial and a maximum of five games.

If you don’t want to complete the numerous tutorials in the game, which explain in detail some of the new features introduced in this chapter, here is the complete list of controls:

Player Movement: left analog stick

left analog stick Shooting: hold R2 on PlayStation 4 (RT on Xbox One)

hold R2 on PlayStation 4 (RT on Xbox One) Call the ball: X su PlayStation 4 (A su Xbox One)

X su PlayStation 4 (A su Xbox One) Free Throw / Suspension Shot: press and hold Square on PlayStation 4 (X on Xbox One) or tilt the right analog stick down and then release it at the right moment

press and hold Square on PlayStation 4 (X on Xbox One) or tilt the right analog stick down and then release it at the right moment Normal passage: X on PlayStation 4 (A on Xbox One) by moving the left stick towards the receiver

X on PlayStation 4 (A on Xbox One) by moving the left stick towards the receiver Cutting Opponent Out (Close to Opponent, After a Shot): hold L2 on PlayStation 4 (LT on Xbox One)

hold L2 on PlayStation 4 (LT on Xbox One) D-Intense (low defensive position): hold L2 on PlayStation 4 (LT on Xbox One)

hold L2 on PlayStation 4 (LT on Xbox One) Taking control of another player (while not in possession of the ball): X su PlayStation 4 (A su Xbox One)

X su PlayStation 4 (A su Xbox One) Entering and exiting the Post (while holding the ball): hold L2 on PlayStation 4 (LT on Xbox One)

hold L2 on PlayStation 4 (LT on Xbox One) Access the Basic Block commands: hold L1 on PlayStation 4 (LB on Xbox One)

hold L1 on PlayStation 4 (LB on Xbox One) Triple Threat Side Lunge (with left pivot foot set): move the right stick to the right and then quickly release it

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores on September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.