NBA 2K21: Damian Lillard, the first of the three cover athletes, presented!

As promised, today June 30 2K Sports and Visual Concept have unveiled the first of the three cover athletes of NBA 2K21which is the five-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers! The presentation took place with the trailer that you can view and at the top of the news.

Damian Lillard will be on the cover of the versions of NBA 2K21 for the devices of the current generationi.e. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. "This is a special moment in my NBA career" says Lillard. "I have been a fan of NBA 2K for years, I love the way they represent every single aspect of basketball culture. I have always played 2K and it is an honor for me to be part of the greats who have succeeded each other as cover athletes over the years. I am grateful to all my fans and I can't wait to try the game ".

"There are many great players in today's NBA, but Damian Lillard best represents the current one

generation of NBA superstars " said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K instead. NBA 2K and Lillard are also side by side for the activities of 2K Foundations, the revaluation program of basketball courts dear to communities, thanks to the work done in his hometown, Oakland in California.

At the bottom you can admire the cover featuring Lillard. NBA 2K21 will also arrive by the end of the year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia.