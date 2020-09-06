NBA 2K21: Damian Lillard protagonist of the new commercial, criticism rains for the PC version

Share it:

To celebrate the launch of NBA 2K21 2K Sports developers have released the new advertising trailer featuring Portland Trail Blazers star and rapper Damian Lillard.

The new iteration of the famous basketball series by 2K Sports is presented today to the general public with a new commercial entitled “Everything is Game“(Everything is Game) which sees as its main star one of the strongest and most famous players in the NBA, Damian Lillard. As stated in the official announcement: “NBA 2K21 is now available on current-gen platforms around the world. With its release, NBA 2K21 offers a unique immersion into all aspects of NBA culture and basketball, including exciting improvements to its gameplay, competitive features and online communities, and deep and varied modes. Everything is Game in NBA 2K21“.

However, the launch celebrations have been tainted by the much criticism NBA 2K21 is receiving on Steam, where it currently has an “extremely negative” rating. In fact, according to user comments, the game would suffer from several problems including sudden crashes and poor optimization. Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that NBA 2K21 is available from today on PC, Xbox One and PS4.