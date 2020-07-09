NBA 2K21: book the Mamba Edition on PS4 and Xbox One, as a gift the PS5 and Series X versions

Share it:

GameStop has NBA 2K21 pre-orders opened, the new 2K Games basketball game coming on September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, later on by the end of the year also on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Here are all the versions available for pre-order on the GameStop website and in stores:

There Mamba Forever Edition is the commemorative edition dedicated to Kobe Bryant, who passed away at the beginning of the year. This limited edition collector's version includes various bonuses in addition to the game including – 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 My Team points, 10 My Team tokens, 60 My Career skill upgrades, 30 Gatorade Upgrades, 40 My Team promo packs (10 on release, then 3 per week), My Team Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson Sapphire cards, My Player shoe collection, My Player backpack, Kobe Bryant digital collection, 5 My Player shoes, 3 shirts The My Player, My Player Black Mamba kit, Lakers rookie My Team shirts, custom Black Mamba Jerseys My Team, My Team card Kobe Sapphire (evolves into Ruby) and 5 My Team shoes.

By pre-ordering the Mamba Forever Edition you will also receive bonuses Damian Lillard digital collection for Playstation 4 and Xbox One e Zion Williamson digital collection for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. Note that "by booking the Mamba Forever Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One you will receive as a gift NBA 2K21 and 100,000 Virtual Currency for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X upon release."