NBA 2K21: all the news of MyTeam between gameplay, content and progression

Visual Concept Executive Producer Erick Boenisch outlines the full picture of the innovations that will feature NBA 2K21’s MyTeam mode.

From the columns of the PlayStation Blog, Boenisch begins by announcing the presence of the crossgen progression for the NBA 2K21 MyTeam module. Fans who will go to the basket on current-gen consoles starting from September 4th will be able to recover all the progress made in Domination, Triple Threat and in the other MyTeam activities once they have passed on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The system will take care to recover also the entire balance of VC, MyTeam Points and Tokens associated with your account.

Buyers of the Mamba Forever Edition dedicated to Kobe Bryant of the current-gen version, moreover, will receive the Standard Edition of NBA 2K21 in nextgen version. With the purchase of any edition it will also be possible to receive two MyTeam promotional packages, with the possibility of receiving another three per month through your PS Plus account for 10 months, with a total of 30 packages.

As for the improvements and additions made to the gameplay, the list of surprises reserved for us by 2K is really long and starts from Seasons, of the free ingame phases and without paid components.

Through the Seasons of NBA 2K21, fans will receive new updates on rewards and “secret” additions about which Visual Concept prefers to keep the strictest confidentiality: in principle, each Season will introduce new content, modes, activities and rewards to be unlocked.

Among the surprises promised by the developers of the new 2K Games sports blockbuster, we also mention the new mode MyTeam Limited with 5 vs 5 online challenges, activities Champions Rings to be held every weekend, the championships offered by the 9 leagues of MyTeam Unlimited 2.0 and function The Exchange which will allow users to deliver or exchange the cards in their possession to receive prizes of increasing rarity.

Always among the interventions carried out by Visual Concept to enrich the game offer of NBA 2K21, we will also find the system for customizzazione del Badge, the Customizable Evolutions with cards to upgrade and last, but definitely not in order of importance, a system that will allow users to keep track of goals to be reached in every way and in the rest of the Seasons.