NBA 2K20 remembers Kobe Bryant with a commemorative screen

The death of Kobe Bryant has left the whole world speechless and many mourn now an absolute basketball champion and an icon of the present day. Even 2K Games wanted to remember Kobe with one celebratory screen in NBA 2K20.

An update of the game added a screen before the start of the night, the image in question is obviously dedicated to the memory of Bryant and celebrates the crystalline talent and the legend of the Lakers star, who died on January 26, 2020 at the age of 41 in a terrible helicopter accident that also killed the thirteen year old daughter and seven other people on board the aircraft.

2K Games also wanted to remember Kobe with a Tweet, republishing the cover of the Legend Edition of NBA 2K17 dedicated precisely to Bryant, who retired in the previous season and honored with the status of Legend in the game. Kobe Bryant is also appeared on the cover of NBA 2K10 and has been the protagonist (obviously) of numerous other basketball games from 1996 to today.

Today's world loses one of its greatest icons, not only a great sportsman and athlete of rare class but a person capable of influencing entire generations thanks to his thinking, certainly not a common ability.