NBA 2K20 pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by giving away his letter in My Team

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The death of Kobe Bryant in a plane crash was one of the first sticks of a year 2020 that is not being easy at all. Given his ex-profession of basketball player, one of the first tributes occurred in NBA 2K20, both by its players and its developers.

However, those of us who are regulars of the basketball simulator (now even more considering that the real competition was suspended due to the coronavirus) demanded some greater gesture on the part of Visual Concepts and 2K Sports with which the Black Mamba could live forever in the game.

This gesture took place today, in the form of a special letter from My Team commemorating the last game in Bryant's NBA career just 4 years ago, where he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz. Any NBA 2K20 user will be able to get this commemorative card from Kobe Pink Diamond simply by entering the image code in the modality's "Dress Codes" section.

Be Kobe Bryant Locker Code. On the anniversary of his final game, we're giving all users a free Pink Diamond Kobe. The Mamba Legacy will live on forever in 2K pic.twitter.com/LBtA0PEWzf – NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@ NBA2K_MyTEAM) April 13, 2020

In addition, to combat boredom, My Team has been updated with a selection of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's career in the form of special challenges with which to get tokens, MT, special envelopes and even diamond consumables using this gift .

Kobe Bryant's career was also tied to the official video game of the American basketball league. In NBA 2K10, he was the cover athlete chosen by the development team for his winning character, and for NBA 2K17, this honor was even elevated, making him star on the cover of the Legend Edition.