NBA 2K20, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and more arrive on Xbox Game Pass in March

In case you didn't have enough with the great games that came to Xbox Game Pass Last February, Microsoft announced that new titles will reach the subscription service. And we are not talking, precisely, of any games.

To begin, it will land in the NBA 2K20 service, the latest installment of the 2K Sports sports saga. In addition, Ori and the Will of the Wisps will also arrive. The latter, at a key moment before the expected sequel reaches the market.

In any case, these two great games will not be the only ones that will arrive at the service. It also highlights Pikuniku, which has been considered by many as one of the most interesting independent titles of recent times.

As always, games will come to Xbox Game Pass through Xbox One, but also to the PC version of the service. Then we leave you with the complete lists of games that reach each platform.

Xbox One games

NBA 2K20 – February 5.

Train Sim World 2020 – February 5.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11.

Pikuniku – February 12.

PC games

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

Mother Russia Bleeds

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Pikuniku

Train Sim World 2020

On the other hand, it is no accident that PC games do not yet have an exact date, since Microsoft has confirmed that it is about to be completed (within March, of course).

Finally, Microsoft has also taken the opportunity to remind us that in March, with Xbox Game Pass, it will be possible to play the second closed beta of Bleeding Edge (March 13-15) and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (March 13) . All that, both on Xbox One and on PC (Windows 10).

Also, since last March 3, with Xbox Game Pass for PC, it is also possible to enjoy Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.