NBA 2K20 free on Xbox One: trial weekend for Gold or Game Pass subscribers

In All-Star Game weekend, 2K and Take-Two offer not only a substantial discount for NBA 2K20 on PS4 but also the possibility to try the game for free on Xbox One thanks to the Microsoft Free Play Days initiative.

From today until February 13, Xbox LIVE Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download for free and play unlimited games of NBA 2K20 on Xbox One, One X and One S. After the weekend the game will be blocked but for the entire weekend you can buy it at a discounted price, with the possibility of transferring the progress achieved during the test. This is an excellent opportunity to test one of the most acclaimed sports games of the year, rewarded by critics and the public with stratospheric sales, exceeding five million copies in the launch month.

2K Games paid homage to Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K20 with a celebratory screen while the community launched a special event to remember the Lakers star prematurely disappeared in late January in a helicopter crash.

The All-Star Game weekend is sure to be a good way to remember the talent and generosity of Kobe Bryant.