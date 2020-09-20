Nausicaa della Valle del Vento: a fantastic scene from the film recreated in 3D

Studio Ghibli has created many immortal masterpieces that we have been able to review thanks to the recent additions to the Netflix catalog. Among the best known titles there is certainly Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, which appears in several charts as one of the best films ever made. The story was created by Hayao Miyazaki and also created as a manga.

The themes of Nausicaa della Valle del Vento have attracted a lot of positive criticism, but much must also be recognized in the settings, characters and stylistic choices undertaken by Hayao Miyazaki in this spiritually film by Studio Ghibli. There are so many scenes that have stuck in the minds of fans and one of these has been recreated in a 3D version using some modern techniques of reproduction.

The choice fell on one obviously Nausicaa scene while she was in the forest and the video with this realization in 3D is visible at the bottom, in the Sketchfab tweet. It was Granicoph who made the scene available for VR as well.

Meanwhile it Studio Ghibli he is facing a new era and the production of several new films. Miyazaki and company are currently focusing on How Do You Live, while son Goro Miyazaki is preparing on Earwig and the Witch.