Naughty Dog after The Last of Us 2: hiring starts for a new singleplayer game

In view of the advent of PlayStation 5, the leaders of Naughty Dog prefer not to rest on the laurels of the success of The Last of Us Part 2 but plan the future with a new round of hires to speed up the development of a singleplayer game.

In the section of Naughty Dog's official website dedicated to open job positions, the Santa Monica software house reports that it is at search for talent that help to work on "next generation graphics" of one or more projects to be launched on PS5 over the next few years.

The card that accompanies the job posting for a position Level / Environment Designer, for example, specifically mentions the singleplayer nature of one of these nextgen video games. In another card for the search for personnel to summarize in the role of Melee / Gameplay Animatorinstead, Naughty Dog reports that he wants to devote himself to developing a "compelling gameplay for our future projects".

The third and final job position opened by the team led by Neil Druckmann concerns a Tool Programmer to be used in the development of "our next-generation graphical analysis, profiling and debugging tool in collaboration with our technology partners". In May of this year, the artistic director of Naughty Dog, John Sweeney, showed the artwork of a fantasy game for PS5: that this is one of the projects currently under development at the subsidiary of the PlayStation Studios?