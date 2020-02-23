TV Shows

Natti Natasha releases musical theme against gender violence

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The singer Natti Natasha was sharing a series of images where she was severely beaten in the face and body, this for the promotion of her new theme "You are killing me" and the launch of a message against gender violence.

Natti, originally from the Dominican Republic, joined the fight against violence against women and published some images she was using to reflect on this issue with deep messages in each of her publications.

The lyrics and themes of this topic attract a lot of attention, since their launch is precisely at the time when women are joining and rising in protest against the countless feminicides that occur in the world, especially in Mexico, where a National strike next March 9.

This is against those who believe that raising our voice and attacking us verbally does not hurt us, but yes … They hurt us, they open wounds and it is time to stop shushing, it is time to take courage and raise our voices against of violence both physically and psychologically, "the singer wrote in one of her publications.

The video already has more than three million views on YouTube, where it is available, as well as thousands of comments and I like it from the Internet users.




The theme "You're killing me" was presented live for the first time last Thursday during the Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony, where he took over the stage to show his interest and support for this problem and his quest to eradicate it.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

