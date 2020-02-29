Entertainment

Natsu is "all fire" in the latest Fairy Tail themed action figure

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Even after the end of Fairy TailHiro Mashima continued to keep the franchise active through dedicated illustrations and video games, the latest of which was released on March 19. However, the thriving merchandising of the work is also about to enjoy an extraordinary new action figure.

Just like sensei Hiro Mashima, working on 4 projects, too Legendary Collectibles Studio he does not want to be less than Fairy's Tail's indefatigable thirst for work. In fact, recently the company presented to the public the latest scale model made by the company, the same that you can admire in a series of image galleries at the bottom of the news.

The subject depicted could only be the protagonist that made the Fairy Tail guild famous, Natsu, intent on unleashing a giant fireball. The scale model in question, 60 cm high and 15 kg heavy, however, will not arrive before the fourth quarter of 2020, although pre-orders are currently already open. In fact, the statuette can already be booked at the sum of 495 euros, to which are added any shipping costs.

Fans have greatly appreciated the rendering of the action figure, full of details and extremely refined, also thanks to the presence of the little mascot, Happy. And you, instead, what do you think of this scale model of Natsu in the flames, do you like it? Let us know with a comment in the appropriate box below.

