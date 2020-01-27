Natsu and Lucy are increasingly united in this sketch signed by Mashima

Share it:

The series of Fairy Tail ended in July 2017 with the beauty of 63 volumes, and although the adventures in the world created by Hiro Mashima continue thanks to the sequel Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest, and also to several spin-offs, the author wanted to share a sketch which will move longtime fans.

Since the original series ended, Mashima has shown himself to be increasingly active on social media, where he often publishes special drawings and illustrations, addressed exclusively to fans. Indeed recently on his Twitter profile, the mangaka shared the image of one of the readers' favorite couples, that of Natsu and Lucy, which, as you can see in the sketch at the bottom of the page, hold each other tightly in a tender embrace.

Mashima himself never contradicted fan ideas about the two charactersindeed, it seems to fully support them, also considering the affection shown by the protagonist towards Lucy, who has shown several times during the chapters, difficulties in showing her own feelings.

Recall that in Italy the Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest manga is published by Star Comics, while as regards a possible transposition of souls there is still no certain information, despite some voice actors of the prequel hope for its realization.