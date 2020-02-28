National Fair of San Marcos already has a date and guest artists!

Share it:

Aguascalientes.- The National Fair of San Marcos will be held from April 17 to May 10 and among the artists invited to the palenque are Carlos Rivera, the only one to have two scheduled dates (April 29 and 30) and Alejandro Fernández who will perform on April 23 at the Aguascalientes Monumental Bullring.

As every year the bullfights can not be missed, however, lovers of the bullfighting party will have to wait a few more days to meet the list of bullfighters that will fill the Plaza de Toros with shine, the Fair Board of Trustees commented this afternoon National of San Marcos to the writing of THE DEBATE.

As published by the Mundo Ticket Mexico website, the Palenque de Aguascalientes will resound to the rhythm of band, ranchero, norteño, cumbia, pop, rock and even the most romantic melodies of the 70's and 80's, being Napoleon who will be responsible for consenting to mothers on May 10, last day of the National Fair of San Marcos.

For you to buy your tickets, here are the dates and artists that will be presented every day, at the largest fair in Latin America:

April 17: Caliber 50

April 18: Edith Márquez

April 19: Christian Nodal

April 20: Jorge Falcón and Teo González

April 21: Duel

April 22: Kabah and JNS

April 23: Alejandro Fernández / Bronco

April 24: Gerardo Ortiz

April 25: Pepe Aguilar

April 26: The Tijuana Tucans

April 27: Natalia Jiménez

April 28: Firm Group

April 29: Carlos Rivera

April 30: Carlos Rivera

May 1: Julión Álvarez

May 2: Gloria Trevi

May 3: Pancho Barraza and Morat

May 4: Matute

May 5: Alejandra Guzmán

May 6: Blue Angels

May 7: MS Band

May 8: Emmanuel and Mijares

May 9: Alfredo Olivas

May 10: Napoleon

Alejandro Fernández will also cheer visitors to the fair on April 23, only this time his concert will be held at the Aguascalientes Monumental Bullring.

The National Fair of San Marcos is also a great commercial and industrial showcase, in addition to presenting a large livestock and craft exhibition and despite the fact that the full program of activities to enjoy this 2020 is still to be known, through the official social networks of the event the organizers have been showing some advances, such as those that we leave below:

Even the Board of Trustees of the San Marcos National Fair has also been given the task of denying the rumors of a possible cancellation of this year's edition as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic that is being experienced in the Asian continent.

"… The organization of the National Fair of San Marcos 2020 remains firm. To date there is a 95% progress in preparations. The largest and most important fair in Mexico and Latin America will be held from April 17 to 10 May. ", reads the statement issued on his official Facebook account.

With this it is more than clear that the National Fair of San Marcos this year will celebrate without problems its 192 years of history.