National coach of Equatorial Guinea for one day: the forgotten journey of Quique Setién

The new coach of Barcelona, Quique Setién, accumulates an experienced tour as a coach. His career is not understood without his media passing through the Real Betis, from which he was fired after the end of last season.

However, he had trained five other clubs before: Racing, Poli Ejido, Logroñés, Lugo and Las Palmas. And to a national team: Equatorial Guinea. Although only for one day.

It was October 2006 when Setién, who visited Equatorial Guinea as a representative of Logroñés to sign a collaboration agreement, accepted the hurried proposal of the Equatoguinean Federation.

Brazil's Antonio Dumas resigned from his position as coach of the national team in the middle of the Africa Cup, situation before which the federation reacted with the offer to Setién: "He agreed that I was there and they offered me the position. Antonio Dumas had just resigned and asked me to please take charge of the selection," he said in an interview in Public. The Cantabrian, "excited", accepted and led his first game against Cameroon (3-0 defeat). He had been promised a lot of resources.

However, things did not go much less as Setién and his team expected: "I met one day with the president of the Federation and a relative of the dome, but nothing more. On one of the trips they had me three days at the hotel without anyone appearing. That was definitive. There, as time went by where I realized that these people had no intentions or seriousness or anything that seemed to sign a contract".