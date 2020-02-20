 Nathan Fillion talks about his role in The Suicide Squad and new set images

Share it:

Interesting filtering of images from what the film was shooting “The Suicide Squad” last week in Panama. We already saw a series of images and videos, but now the medium Just jared It offers exclusive images at much better quality, with sharper planes of the actors. Before entering that material, which we can consider clearly revealing, we echo some statements of the actor Nathan Fillion Talking about his role in the movie.

The role that the actor will play "Firefly" Y "Castle", who is also an old friend of the director of the movie James Gunn, is a mystery, although it has been rumored a lot. The strongest information that has been played puts him in the role of Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, especially after those first leaked images of the set, but earlier this month, Gunn implied that Fillion does not play this character.

Talking for the radio show SiriusXMFillion would seem to confirm that this is his role. The interviewer refers directly to Fillion playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, recognizing that he does not know the character but loves the name, and the actor not only does not correct it but also responds affirmatively to his allusion. He also explains that these types of names help a lot for those who do not know the comics because they are very descriptive of the powers that the characters have, although he clarifies that this is not the name that the character had when they gave him the script, so he could even if he doesn't interpret the character.

Fillion also acknowledges that he did not know the character and refers to the high level of secrecy with the film:

I really didn't know who they were talking about and it certainly wasn't the name I read in the script. So I said: ‘Yes, yes, go ahead’. Whatever you think is great. (…) It is very secret. It is very super-super secret. So, I start to sweat a bit when people start to approach what I would consider something that is really accurate (about the movie). I am the worst liar.

In this interview, Fillion also talked about the role of Pete Davidson in the film, which we don't know what it is, and Fillion doesn't clarify much, but he does define him as “the kindest man” in the world.

Also comment that the young actress Storm Reid has confirmed that he has already shot his scenes for the movie.

(James Gunn) Incredible, the friendliest person but also super-super talented, ”says Reid about the director in an interview with Collider. I shot my piece in Suicide Squad 2, so I can't wait to see everything come together. I used to be a fan of the franchise, so now being part of it is really great.

Returning to the images, it seems that last February 14, in Colon (Panama) the actors were seen Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Steve Agee Y David Dastmalchian shooting a scene for the movie, one in which they walk down the street after / during a battle. In addition to having Robbie and Elba, who had already seen them in the past and here it seems they have dropped a building, the interesting thing is to see David in a suit to play Polka-Dot Man, and Steve Agee sheathed in motion capture suit to give life, in theory, to King Shark. The fifth person we see is believed to be Daniela Melchior, playing Ratcatcher.





















