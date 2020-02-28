 Nathan Fillion joined The Suicide Squad because he would make any James Gunn movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor Nathan Fillion It is part of the extensive cast that director James Gunn has for the film “The Suicide Squad”. In fact, this cast is one of the biggest attractions for many fans – it's also that we know a lot more to get excited – but logically there is the question of what made Fillion agree to join the movie.

We know that Fillion is not exactly a very kind of comics, he has commented on the occasion, but this movie had an element to which I could not say no: to James Gunn. We know that actor and director have a deep friendship, so it is not surprising that by asking the actor why he agreed to join the film, he says he would say a resounding "Yes" to any proposal made by Gunn.

James Gunn is one of the people in my life that when he calls, I just pick up the phone and say ‘Yes to whatever you're going to say, yes, the answer is yes’. James Gunn is an amazing storyteller, he understands the story and loves to tell stories. So when he wants to do something, you know it will be fun, you know it will be satisfying … So here he is with Suicide Squad 2, he asks me to do it. What can I say about it? It's so secret that it stresses me when people talk about it. This is what I can tell you, a great reach. I have never done anything so big.

At the end of his statements he alludes to what he already commented days ago about the high level of secrecy surrounding the film, which makes him very nervous when asked about specific details about it.

The film has recently finished shooting, Panama being its last location, and it will be necessary to wait until August 6, 2021 to be able to see the movie in cinemas, that is, a year and a half of postproduction.