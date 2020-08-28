Nathalie Emmanuel, the star of Game of Thrones on vacation in Rome: the photos

Share it:

From George Clooney to Alfonso Cuaron, Italy was confirmed again this summer as one of the most popular destinations for Hollywood celebrities. The latest star sighted in the Bel Paese is Nathalie Emmanuel, actress known for her role in the saga of Fast and Furious and especially for playing Missandei in Game of Thrones.

“Yesterday I spent a fantastic day in Rome as a real tourist” wrote Emmanuel on Instagram, where she revealed that she had visited unmissable monuments such as the Colosseum, the Forum, the Palatine Hill, the house of Augustus and the Trevi Fountain, as evidenced by the photos that you can see below.

After starring in Game of Thrones for 6 seasons and 34 episodes, the actress anticipated hers goodbye to the series with a moving message: “For me it was a great joy to play Naath’s Missandei, the calm and kind translator. A brilliant woman who has gone through so much suffering and found herself, her voice. And her only love. She meant so much to me, that I have no choice but to take everything he taught me with me. Thanks to everyone who made me play this role. This role that changed my life. There are too many to list … “

Appearing last year in the film Holly sleeps with us, Emmanuel will return to the cinema nel 2021 con Fast & Furious 9, where she will reprise her role as Megan Ramsey. As for the small screen, however, he will appear alongside Kevin Hart and John Travolta in the action comedy series Die Hart.