Nathael Julan, Guingamp player dies in a car accident

The 23-year-old French Guingamp player Nathael Julan has died in a car accident after leaving daily training with his club. The player went to training in his daily routine, and on his return home he had the fatal accident that ended the young striker's lead.

The club made official the tragic news in their social networks dismaying the world of football that relives the death of one of its players, after the death of Emiliano Sala when he addressed Cardiff last summer.

Clubs like the PSG have already shown their condolences, and it is expected that a minute of silence will be kept in all the stadiums of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, as well as the suspension of the Ligue 2 club match against Concarneau.