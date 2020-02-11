Natasha Dupeyron and Yago Muñoz got married, after 10 years of friendship (PHOTOS)

Share it:

Wednesday afternoon was a very special time for Natasha Dupeyron Y Yago Muñoz, since, after 10 years of friendship and a week of commitment, They got married by the civilian.

The whole ceremony was full of intimate and special details, who filled the couple with happiness, who decided to make everything very private, just by inviting relatives and close friends.

It was held in a very discreet space in the Umbral Hotel, as you could see in the stories of Instagram from Natasha, who wanted to share the romantic moment with his followers.

The wedding dress came out of the traditional and the classic; it was a garment style boho-chic of the Spanish firm Immaclé Brides. Also, Natasha did not wear a veil or flowers in her headdress, she only adjusted her hair with a half ponytail.

What was not missing in the look The actress was the bouquet of flowers, although this was simple; while Yago opted for a rock style in black.

The wedding cake, which was in charge of Andres AlgOr, it was made with 48 layers of chocolate, accompanied by red fruits and flowers.

On the other hand, the actress's ring is a Soleste V in rose gold 18 carat with diamonds and that of the groom is a ring of marriage Setting, the same color and carats as that of his wife.

Natasha He has always been characterized by keeping his life very private, however, he could not help sharing this special moment with his followers and media.

