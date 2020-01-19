Natasha Dupeyrón and Yago Muñoz already married, she shared PHOTOS of the magical moment

Already got married! Yesterday night, the beautiful actress Natasha Dupeyron got married with Yago Muñoz in an intimate celebration and surrounded by a lot of love

Through your account Instagram, Dupeyron shared several photographs and videos of how his unforgettable wedding was, since he showed from the outfit who used the boyfriends, as well as the most endearing moments.

The pretty actress chose a Spanish signature dress, Immaclé Brides, which are characterized by following a Boho-chic soul style. It is a white lace and floral print, which highlights all the details of the embroidery giving a romantic touch to the bride look

The groom wore a look totally black, because the coat and the pants They were the same tone, along with the pair of boots.

In the celebration they were seen very in loveWell, the smiles and looks of love that were dedicated each one let see the beautiful love they have.

It is worth mentioning that the wedding of Natasha Dupeyron Y Yago Muñoz did not have great preparations, because the marriage wanted to share only that moment with their loved ones and very close friends.

With information from Class Magazine