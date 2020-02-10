Natalie Portman's vindictive (and original) wink at the Oscars

Share it:

It is hard to look back and do an exercise to remind directors that they have won a Oscar throughout the history of the awards (held since 1929) because, basically, there are very few.

In 2020 – in the middle of the era of # MeToo–, it is expected that in deliveries such as this one, the woman will have more visibility in the category of directors, but to everyone's surprise, in the 92nd edition of the OscarsIt has not been like that. And far from letting it pass, Natalie Portman has decided to claim it with her 'look' (which, coincidentally, is usually the main topic of conversation – and dissection – in this type of galas).

NATALIE PORTMAN'S DIOR REIVINDICATIVE LAYER

He has explained it to who has asked for his styling. "I carry the names of the directors who have not been nominated," a 'statement' that has gone viral in Twitter in a matter of minutes.

Women like Lulu Wang (director of 'The Farewell'), Greta Gerwig ('Little Women') or Lorene Scafaria ('Wall Street Scammers') are some of them.

Click on the photo to see the names of the directors with zoom. Kevin MazurGetty Images

The only thing that makes us happy is that, although the absence of women nominated in this category is palpable, the woman has played an important role during the gala, and it has become evident in moments like the opening musical number with Janelle Monáe (and also with the music that played the instruments), or as the theme that has marked the voices of 'Frozen 2' from around the world (among them, that of our Gisela!).