Natalie Portman, the look at the Oscars 2020 is a tribute to women in the name of gender equality

There Oscar night 2020 it seems to have slipped smoothly and smoothly, with a show that (okay, we can say it) gave few topical moments and many were on the red carpet. One of these offered it Natalie Portman which, with the look on the Red carpet of the evening celebrating Hollywood, made a contribution to the cause of the gender equality, the one for which it is necessary to fight every day and accumulate every grain of sand, even the smallest.

The actress, who was not nominated for any film and went on stage together with Timothée Chalamet to award the Best Non-Original Screenplay (Jojo Rabbit), sported a black and gold dress for the evening. The highlight of his outfit, however, was one cooker hood, signed Dior, on which there were embroidered i names of women directors to which the Academy of Oscars has given little relevance this year. With their gold color they winked along the hem of the outerwear, like a precious detail from which it was difficult to take your eyes off.

Natalie Portman on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020, the hood with the name of the female directors. Getty Images Natalie Portman on the red carpet immediately spoke of his intentions: "I wanted to give recognition to women who have not been considered for their incredible work this year. I did it my way, discreetly." Some might think that it is basically just a look, but in this case Natalie Portman has used it to go further. He used his suit, on which there are the spotlights lit as per the tradition of the red carpet, to speak and report a situation, without creating too many controversies, but by telling things and focusing attention on the importance of equal opportunities for men and women. The names of the directors who appeared were 8 and you have certainly heard of them: there is Lorene Scafaria, director of the film The girls on Wall Street with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, but also Greta Gerwig, who in 2019 directed Little Women, the only film directed by a woman who received some awards at the Oscars this year. She won in the Best Costumes category and was nominated for Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Soundtrack, Best Non-Original Screenplay. It was, however, the only exception: here is indeed the whole list of directors appearing on Natalie Portman's hood: • Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers – The girls of Wall Street

• Lulu Wang, The Farewell – A good lie

• Greta Gerwig, Little Women

• Mati Diop, Atlantique

• Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – An extraordinary friend

• Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

• Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

• Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Portrait of the young woman on fire It is not the first time that Natalie Portman speaks in the name of woman rights and the importance of gender equality. She had been one of the voices on the stage of the Women's March of 2018 and took the opportunity several times in her speeches to focus on the problem. At the Golden Globe Awards 2018, where she had been called on stage for the Best Director award ceremony, she underlined with a certain combative attitude "And here they are all men in nomination". God job Natalie Portman, whether it is an embroidered speech or hood, any contribution to the cause of the equal opportunities for men and women he is welcome. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

