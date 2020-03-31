Natalie Portman teaches you how to cook with videos on Instagram

Share it:

If there's anything we can do to make the quarantine time go faster, it's cooking. Every time we open Instagram or a WhatsApp group we see how our friends are bringing out their most artistic streak in the kitchen. But are not the only ones. Like them, too Natalie Portman seems to have discovered an alternative vocation in the kitchen, although this comes from a few months ago.

The actress has been using his account since the end of February Instagram to share his vegan recipes with his followers and now that we have to stay home, it couldn't be less and it couldn't be better for us. Because the truth is that Natalie He gives them in detail and on video, giving us the opportunity to recreate them in our own kitchen.

Leeks with homemade croutons

Just a few days ago Portman He published the last one, to thank the work of chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, who are feeding in this quarantine the children who previously depended on their schools for it. It was a plate of leeks and crutons homemade. "1. Trim the tops and ends of the leeks and wash them well. 2. Put the trimmed leeks in a pot of boiling water and add salt. 3. Boil the leeks for 20 to 30 minutes or until they are very soft. 4. For the croutons, cut a vegan brioche into squares, cover with olive oil and put it in the oven at 350ºC until golden brown. 5. For the leeks vinaigrette, mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, mustard and salt. 6. When the leeks are ready, top with the croutons and homemade dressing, "wrote the actress under the video in which he taught the step by step of the recipe.

Beet salad

And how is it, Natalie He also dared with a beet and potato salad. Recipe with which, in addition, he gave a makeup trick of the most original: "Try to prepare a salad of beet and potato. It is one of the easiest recipes, and if you save the liquid from cooking the beet, you can use it as makeup for kids later, "says Portman. "In my first movie, Léon, the makeup artist didn't want to use real makeup for me because she was only 11 years old, so she used beet juice as lipstick and blush!" She reveals.

To get this salad, Natalie explains that you just "boil one cup of beets and one cup of red potatoes in two separate pans; remove when tender (usually after 20 minutes). Cut potatoes and beets into squares, then mix in bowl. For the dressing, mix a tablespoon of whole mustard and one to three tablespoons of sliced ​​pickles (pickled gherkins), very finely chopped shallots, and a bit of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Mix in a jar and add to the beet and potato fuel ".

Baked Cauliflower

Another of his recipes star in video It has been that of baked cauliflower, which has almost five million reproductions. Although perhaps this is somewhat more complicated: "Preheat the oven to 400. Cut the cauliflower leaves and the bottom so that it is vertical. Boil the head down for 5 minutes. Place it on the baking sheet with the stem down. Cover with avocado oil and salt. Put cauliflower in the oven for about an hour and a half or two hours. Every half an hour, take it out and cover it again with avocado oil. Take it out when the top part dore. "

Cookies

And as always there is room for a sweet … Natalie he dares with a basic cookie recipe, simple but rich, although he has decided to publish only the intermediate aspect of the creation he made to celebrate Purim: "I have made hamantaschen: small cookies or chocolate or jam in the center. I combined two recipes into one and some of them have not come out, but my children loved them, "said the one from Black Swan.

Ingredients: 2.5 cups of flour, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup of orange juice, one mashed banana, 1 tablespoon of grated orange, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, a pinch of salt, 14 tablespoons of cold coconut butter. " To make them: "Mix everything together until completely mixed. Put the dough in Saran Wrap in the fridge for two hours. Then roll it out and cut it into circles and add the filling (I used strawberry jam and chocolate chips). Pinch the triangle sides. Bake for 25 minutes at about 375. "