Entertainment

Natalie Portman responds to criticism of her coat at the Oscars

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the undisputed protagonists of the red carpet of the Oscars It was Natalie Portman He not only demonstrated a great lesson in beauty and style envelope at the gala, but also embroidered in his cloak of Dior the name of eight female directors that had not been recognized by the Film Academy What wanted to be a vindictive and feminist gesture, was harshly criticized by Rose McGowan, who attacked Portman in a publication of Facebook and defended that true feminism is exercised fighting every day with the decisions that are made. In his opinion and according to this, Natalie Portman It is a fraud because it is not an example.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

ROBYN BECKGetty Images

Faced with this accusation, the actress did not hesitate to defend herself, although basically Rose is right after her statements. "I agree with Miss McGowan what to call me brave Just having put on a garment adorned with the names of other women is not correct. Brave is a term that I associate with the behavior of all those women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks, under incredible pressure ”, said Portman in his defense.

READ:  Wandavision and Doctor Strange Connected by Nightmare According to This Theory

"It is true that throughout my career, I only had the opportunity to work with some directors. I have made short films, commercials, music videos and functions with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola or Shirin Neshat" commented and added: "It is more difficult for women-directed films to enter the circuit of festivals or that they find a distributor and are recognized in the awards season because of the obstacles they face at all levels. What I mean is that I tried and will keep trying. Although I have not yet achieved it, I am convinced that we are advancing in the correct address".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.