Natalie Portman responds to criticism of her coat at the Oscars

One of the undisputed protagonists of the red carpet of the Oscars It was Natalie Portman He not only demonstrated a great lesson in beauty and style envelope at the gala, but also embroidered in his cloak of Dior the name of eight female directors that had not been recognized by the Film Academy What wanted to be a vindictive and feminist gesture, was harshly criticized by Rose McGowan, who attacked Portman in a publication of Facebook and defended that true feminism is exercised fighting every day with the decisions that are made. In his opinion and according to this, Natalie Portman It is a fraud because it is not an example.

ROBYN BECKGetty Images

Faced with this accusation, the actress did not hesitate to defend herself, although basically Rose is right after her statements. "I agree with Miss McGowan what to call me brave Just having put on a garment adorned with the names of other women is not correct. Brave is a term that I associate with the behavior of all those women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks, under incredible pressure ”, said Portman in his defense.

"It is true that throughout my career, I only had the opportunity to work with some directors. I have made short films, commercials, music videos and functions with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola or Shirin Neshat" commented and added: "It is more difficult for women-directed films to enter the circuit of festivals or that they find a distributor and are recognized in the awards season because of the obstacles they face at all levels. What I mean is that I tried and will keep trying. Although I have not yet achieved it, I am convinced that we are advancing in the correct address".