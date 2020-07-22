Natalie Portman and Serena Williams will invest in a soccer team in Los Angeles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the picture, actress Natalie Portman leads a group that will invest in a new soccer team (Photo: EFE / Nina Prommer)

Since Hollywood stars, investors, and athletes I know joined for make soccer a sport powered by women.

Oscar winner, Natalie Portman, the 23 Grand Slams champion, Serena Williams, And your daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, they are part of a majority group of women who will own the newest soccer team in United States.

This Tuesday the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) awarded to a group led by the 39-year-old actress the rights to form a franchise in Los Angeles. The Californian city is the second largest sports market in the country.

Many details of the new team have not been revealed yet, but they will release their name in late 2020, and for now they refer to this new group as WFC LA / Angel City. This is will unite the league in the spring of 2022, in accordance with CNN.

Both parents and daughter will be investors (Photo: Instagram)

“Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first group of majority owned and led women. I'm excited about the opportunity to partner with this amazing group of people to bring in a professional women's soccer team to Los Angeles, ”said founder Natalie Portman in a statement on the NWSL official website.

According to the interpreter, among her goals is to create a base of followers, and to have an impact on the Angelina community through the power of sport.

"Our goal is to build not only a winning team on the field, but also develop a passionately loyal fan base. We also hope to have a substantial impact in our community, committing ourselves to expand access to sports for young people in Los Angeles through our relationship with the LA84 Foundation, ”he said.

Through the statement, Portman said that this will be a step forward for both the community and a motivation for athletes.

Jessica Chastain is part of the group (Photo: File)

"Sports are one such a joyful way to bring people together, and this has the power to make tangible changes for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere"He asserted.

According to the magazine People, the actress was inspired by an approach to soccer after reading that only 4% of the media coverage was towards women's sports. That is why he decided to change the perspective of the Americans towards them.

“We started going to games, and we quickly became really passionate fans of the sport. But slowly we began to see that the celebration he deserved was not being received and we thought: ‘What if there was a team the L.A.? We are the entertainment capital in the country’”, He explained to the publication.

After that, Alexis Ohanian became the main investor, and from there began to build a group of women (mostly) with power, and the means to create WFC LA / Angel City.

Expect more media coverage for women's sports (Photo: REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

Investor group is led by actress, media and gaming businesswoman Julie Uhrman and Alexis Ohanian, husband of Williams and co-founder of Reddit.

Within the group are also the actresses Uzo Adubto, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria; the vice president of original content for Netflix, Cindy Hollandas well as former footballers Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, among other.

Is victory came a couple of months after defeat for the league, because in May the players of the women's team suffered a severe judicial setback in the framework of the lawsuit that they initiated against the Federation of their country for salary discrimination with respect to the men's team.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Setback for the US women's team: a judge dismissed his demand for equal pay

Serena Williams' husband resigned from his Reddit position and asked to hire an African American

The powerful message hidden in Natalie Portman's Oscar dress