Natalia Tena and Quim Gutiérrez Interview I Love You Imbecil

Laura Mañá has joined Natalia Tena and Quim Gutiérrez in the romantic comedy 'I love you, fool', premiered this weekend in Spain. Since the love This is what they are going to play with. We have taken the opportunity to ask them about their reference films when it comes to the heart.

What is your favorite romantic movie? And the one they always cry with? The one that has marked them the most? You have the answers in the video posted on these lines. And they will not disappoint the answers.

About 'I love you, fool'

With script by Abraham Sastre and Iván José Bouso, along with Tena and Gutiérrez complete the cast Ernesto Alterio, Alfonso Bassave, Alba Ribas, Patricia Vico, Francesc Albiol, Núria Valls, Vanessa Castro, David Lifschitz, Garazi Beloki, José García Ruiz and Jaume Felip.

In 'I love you, fool' we meet frames (Quim Gutiérrez), a geek who can't do worse. His girlfriend leaves him just when he was going to ask her to marry him and then they kick him out of work. It is not the job of his dreams, but at least it allowed him to be independent. Back to his parents' house at thirty-something, Marcos decides that he must reinvent himself to succeed again. Although he asks his best friend for help, a dandy In full rule, he decides that the best place where he will find the solution is where everything is found: Internet. While trying to apply the advice of a youtuber ArgentinianMarcos will meet an old school friend, a new boss, his ex-girlfriend, very intense colleagues and a lot of existential doubts …