Natalia Téllez says she would not take a friend's boyfriend

In the social networks of Unicable, the best of 2019 has been published in its various programs; Regarding "Divine Net", the talk that Inés Gómez Mont, Jacky Bracamontes, Daniela Magún and Natalia Téllez remembered, where they talked about the "friends" get into love relationships.

Natalia Téllez shared something that happened in her family, where one of her aunts stayed with the husband of one of her best friends. The story of the television host gave much to talk about, because she supposedly got into the relationship her boyfriend Gonzalo Vega Jr. had with Jade Fraser. The former host of the Program Today mentioned on that occasion in "Divine Net", that she has a code that would prevent her from doing that.

"I have an aunt, my grandmother takes her as an example of life and I am very strong, because she studied with a friend, they went to study in Canada, really very close and married her husband, he separated from the friend for the aunt, "said Natalia Téllez.

These are questions that I try not to judge, I find myself very strong when my grandmother says 'it's your aunt and the people well'.

"I do not consider that it is of good people, every time my grandmother sets her as an example of good people, I say 'of course, because it is of good people to steal the friend's boyfriend !; I get too troubled when a roll comes in of friendship, "he said. "I don't believe Natalia, she took a friend's boyfriend recently," is one of the comments in Unicable's post.

In the talk Inés Gómez Mont told when a friend of her flirted with her husband.