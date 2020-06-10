Share it:

Nascar banned the use of the Confederate flag as a measure against racism Photo credit: Brynn Anderson / Pool Photo

United States is immersed in a critical context due to the case of racism he suffered George Floyd, which led to his murder and caused countless protests in various cities.

In this sense, the authorities of the Nascar they decided prohibit the use of the confederate flag as a measure against the problems that affect the northern country. With the argument covered in "Bringing people together around a love of careers and community", The organization reported that the symbol"goes against the commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans and competitors"

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American pilot in the category, this week called for a ban on the Confederate flag, considering that "there is no place”For her in sports. The competitor requested that the motorsport series, which has deep roots in southern United States, formally distance itself from a flag that Millions of people symbolize slavery and racism.

The presence of the Confederate flag at Nascar events runs counter to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry. Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all Nascar events and properties. "

It should be noted that Kevin Harvick (Ford) prevailed in the Series 400 Cup, which represented the official return to activity in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilot from California, of 44 years, ran the distance over the oval of Darlington Raceway (state of North Carolina) at a time of 3 hours, 30 minutes and 34 seconds to cover thes 293 laps of the race, held without an audience in the stands.

The team representative Stewart Haas outperformed by just 2 seconds to the also American Alex Bowman (Chevrolet), who finished second. In the meantime, Kurt Busch (Chevrolet), born in Las Vegas and of 41 years, came in the third place, according to the official website of the category.

Further back they stood Chase elliott (Chevrolet), Denny Hamlin (Toyota), Martin Truex (Toyota), Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet) and Erik jones (Toyota) to complete the top eight.

On the other hand, the category also decided that a limited number of spectators will be able to witness the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and in the Talladega Superspeedway. According to the organizers, all attendees will be checked before entering, they will have to use masks, they will have to move away at least a meter and a half (six feet) from other people and cannot enter the infield.

The series will allow access to 1,000 members of the Florida Armed Forces, which represent the Homestead Reservist Air Base and at United States Southern Command in Doral to go to the Cup Series, as honorary members who will be able to watch the race from the stands. Meanwhile, the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow the entrance of 5,000 guests in the front towers and stands for the cup race June 21.

