NASA warns of a 4 km wide asteroid that could extinguish civilization if it collides with Earth

A couple of weeks ago we talked to you about a "potentially dangerous" asteroid that POT I had detected and that it would happen near our planet. Luckily, and like most of the time, it didn't end in any incident; not even of minor impact (which there are).

Now, the company has reported another asteroid. This time, one that is more than 4 km wide and which could end all civilization if it collides with our planet.

GETTY image.

And although panic should not spread, since according to astronomers such objects have a 50,000 chance of hitting the Earth every 100 years, the truth is that the asteroid is being monitored by NASA's automated tracking systems at the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies in California, United States.

In addition, the asteroid has been officially called 52768 (1998 OR2) and is estimated to be up to 2.5 miles (4.1 km) wide. On the other hand, The Planetary Society has listed the different types of asteroid impact, in order to have a reference on what the impact of this particular asteoride would entail.

GETTY image.

Thus, it is specified that a crater of 10 km or more could cause global devastation, as well as a possible collapse of civilization. The National Council of Science and Technology of the United States has also supported that theory, ensuring that the destructive potential of space rocks of this size is devastating.

For its part, the National Strategy for the Preparation of Near-Earth Objects has confirmed that "Objects near and greater than one kilometer can cause damage on a global scale.". In fact, they say they are capable of "trigger earthquakes, tsunamis and other side effects that extend well beyond the immediate impact area.". It's more; It is thought that the meteorite that extinguished the dinosaurs was about 10 km wide.

Source: Express