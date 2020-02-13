NASA detects a "potentially dangerous" asteroid approaching Earth

Share it:

Among the daily discoveries of the POT an asteroid has been found recently that surpasses the largest of the buildings built by mankind on the surface and approaches the vicinity of the Earth's orbit at a speed of more than 50,000 kilometers per hour.

The organization has identified the minor body as "potentially dangerous" because it will pass relatively close to our planet on February 15. The "relatively" goes because it will pass at a distance of about 5.6 billion kilometers. That is a barbarity although in spatial terms it is not so much.

Potentially dangerous asteroids receive that label because they have the potential to pose some kind of risk to our planet. By its mass this asteroid could trigger the destruction of the Earth or at least the eradication of a good part of the life forms that inhabit it.

The impact of an asteroid of such size can cause the death of millions of people and trigger a nuclear winter that lasts several years. It has enough mass to destroy the ecosystems of any planet in a matter of little time. However, none of this should worry us considering the data obtained by NASA.

Before taking your head to see that in less than two months 2020 has already left us a threat of World War III, a deadly virus with hundreds of victims and now a threat of asteroid extinction, keep in mind that it is unlikely that the Asteroid even rubs our atmosphere. It won't be necessary to call Bruce Willis for now.

