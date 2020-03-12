Naruto's Zabuza and Haku take shape in a spectacular cosplay

Share it:

Over the years, around the great epic of Naruto, manga materialized thanks to the work of Masashi Kishimoto a huge audience has been forming, always ready to support any new work related to the brand, with Boruto Naruto Next Generations that has been making a lot of talk in recent weeks.

When faced with such vast fandoms, it is easy to come into contact with countless theme homemade that often manage to simply leave you speechless, works made with so much care that they can hardly leave indifferent, between fan-art, cosplay and much more, especially when the reference work is characterized by a cast to say the least boundless.

Well, this time, the two cosplayers @gatz_cosplay and @kaminari_cosplay were able to conquer social networks, who decided to pay homage to the production with a splendid cosplay dedicated to Zabuza and Haku, a duo that in a certain sense represented the first real leap in the series that, from that moment on, would have only ringed great results. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the work in question is characterized by an enormous amount of detail, with the two who carefully recreated weapons, costumes and even combat positions seen in the work, with a final result that has been able to bewitch countless users.