Naruto's Tsunade wins over fans with the latest busty figurine

Naruto's dream has always been to become Hokage, the most appreciated chief and ninja of the Leaf Village. Before him there were six characters to hold this position, starting from the first, Hashirama Senju, to the last Kakashi Hatake. The one who has accompanied us the longest in the series is the fifth, or Tsunade Senju.

The woman, grandson of Hashirama, has been Hokage since the death of old Sarutobi, thus covering half of the Naruto anime and the subsequent anime Naruto: Shippuden. Only in the end did it leave room for the next generation, giving way to Kakashi. Tsunade now the stage is back thanks to a new Bandai Premium model.

The "Naruto Gals" line is enriched with the third statuette dedicated to the female characters of the world of Masashi Kishimoto. As you can see at the bottom, Tsunade is sitting on a bench in a very relaxed state, with an urn full of sake in the right hand and Katsuyu on the left shoulder. The breast stands out a lot, as does the rest of the pose which makes it quite seductive. The figurine "NARUTO Gals NARUTO Shippuden Tsunade Ver.2" is can be pre-ordered on Japanese stores at a cost of 14,080 yen, or approximately 115 euros.

At higher costs, you can find a new statuette for Naruto or the spectacular death of Jiraiya against the Six Paths of Pain.