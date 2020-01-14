Entertainment

Naruto's Tsunade wins over fans with the latest busty figurine

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Naruto's dream has always been to become Hokage, the most appreciated chief and ninja of the Leaf Village. Before him there were six characters to hold this position, starting from the first, Hashirama Senju, to the last Kakashi Hatake. The one who has accompanied us the longest in the series is the fifth, or Tsunade Senju.

The woman, grandson of Hashirama, has been Hokage since the death of old Sarutobi, thus covering half of the Naruto anime and the subsequent anime Naruto: Shippuden. Only in the end did it leave room for the next generation, giving way to Kakashi. Tsunade now the stage is back thanks to a new Bandai Premium model.

The "Naruto Gals" line is enriched with the third statuette dedicated to the female characters of the world of Masashi Kishimoto. As you can see at the bottom, Tsunade is sitting on a bench in a very relaxed state, with an urn full of sake in the right hand and Katsuyu on the left shoulder. The breast stands out a lot, as does the rest of the pose which makes it quite seductive. The figurine "NARUTO Gals NARUTO Shippuden Tsunade Ver.2" is can be pre-ordered on Japanese stores at a cost of 14,080 yen, or approximately 115 euros.

READ:  The 35 best films of the decade (2010-2019)

At higher costs, you can find a new statuette for Naruto or the spectacular death of Jiraiya against the Six Paths of Pain.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.