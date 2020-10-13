Naruto’s seductive technique in Jannet cosplay will make you lose a nosebleed

There are some cosplayers who go viral after a couple of jobs, either because of their beauty or their ability to mimic the character. One that has attracted a lot of attention from the public, getting a fair number of likes, is Jannet who we showed you in a Prince of Persia cosplay. Now instead she has dedicated herself to Naruto.

As you well know, Naruto was the creator of the seductive technique, or a variant of the transformation technique where she transforms into a naked woman, with beautiful shapes and proportions and long blond hair. This technique, as simple and stupid as it is, has knocked out several ninjas. How would it be in real life? Just Jannet decided to show it to us with the latest photos uploaded to his Instagram account.

Below we see a small album of three photos with a Naruto cosplay sexy in the form of the seductive technique: long blonde hair and completely naked body even if censored with the classic steam that we have also seen used in the anime. To make us better admire the cosplay, Jannet in the following photos also wears underwear so that he doesn’t have to use that steam and to show himself further.

Fabuliz also tried to bring fans a version of Naruto’s seductive technique.