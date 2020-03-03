Naruto's famous "Sexy no Jutsu" is shown in a provocative cosplay

Share it:

After reaching the market, that of Naruto has quickly become one of the most important productions for the anime / manga industry, an endless epic that under the watchful eye of Masashi Kishimoto it has quickly conquered the hearts and minds of millions and millions of people scattered in every corner of the world.

During the various manga and anime released, the many characters of the franchise have sported countless techniques designed for real ninja, unique moves and skills often presented in spectacular clashes that fans carry in their hearts today. Among the many, however, there is also one that is at least "picturesque" and known as "Sexy no Jutsu", summed up in the ability to transform into a beautiful woman, useful ability to surprise the opponent in a crisis situation or in case you want to play some joke.

During the continuation of the events narrated in the various works of the brand, we have been able to see this technique in action several times, and even Boruto himself has shown his skills in this sense, with the final result that the "Sexy no Jutsu" is quickly became very popular among fans. Well, through Instagram an appreciated cosplayer has decided to pay homage to this technique with a sensual themed cosplay – viewable at the bottom of the news – in which our Naruto has turned into his splendid female version, all accompanied by many "clouds" which, as in the main series, have the task of hiding the damsel's graces in question, a job that has been able to quickly collect much praise.

Before greeting you, we remind you that just recently new information about the future of Boruto Naruto Next Generation was shared. In addition, in recent weeks Netflix has ended up in the eye of the hurricane due to some subtitles used precisely for the Naruto series.