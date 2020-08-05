Naruto yells "Sasuke!" in 9 languages ​​with the video montages of some fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the arrival of the internet and the use of works in the original language, fans began to ask if their country was properly making the dubbed version of a film or an anime. For this reason now on Youtube it is full of videos showing particular scenes with voices in multiple languages. The phenomenon did not spare Naruto: Shippuden.

As you know, at the end of the first series, Naruto lost the battle with Sasuke to the Epilogue Valley. So Sasuke left the village and we didn't see him again until Naruto's second narrative arc: Shippuden, when a grown up Naruto Uzumaki infiltrated Orochimaru's lair to try and save his friend. Except that Sasuke had changed by now and didn't think he would scruple himself against Konoha's ex-partner.

During that Naruto: Shippuden scene, in original Naruto yelled "Sasuke!" asking for explanations from his friend and those seconds were taken to compare the dubbing in the various languages. Below you can see a tweet where the Naruto scene is obviously brought in Japanese and compared to the English, German, French, Mexican, Spanish and even Italian dubbing. It immediately jumps to the ear as in the local version the name Sasuke is not mentioned in the least. What do you think of this realization?

Always on the subject of Uchiha, do not miss the exceptional cosplay of Sasuke i Hollymolly. A fan instead decided to remember another Naruto scene: Shippuden, with Maito Gai reaching its peak.