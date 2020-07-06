Naruto with sexy jutsu enchants fans with an almost naked Olga_K cosplay

Share it:

You will all remember the first episode of Naruto, with the young ninja of the leaf who introduced us to his particular and solitary story. Among the various jokes and the inability to use the basic techniques for a shinobi, he dedicated himself to a transformation that left many with their mouths open (and some of them bleeding from the nose).

Obviously the reference is to seductive technique, a particular version of the transformation technique that he was supposed to use to become like the third Hokage. Naruto has exploited this technique in some particular situations: in addition to the first episodes, he also used it to seduce Jiraiya and surprisingly, in the male version, to deceive Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Of course the most famous version remains the initial one where the thirteen year old turns into a beautiful girl with long blonde hair and curves at the right point. And many cosplayers took inspiration from that version to create their own "disguise". To create one is Olga_K, also known by the nickname of Ladybelle_Tien, and below you can see a set of photos on the Naruto cosplay with the seductive technique.

As in the original, here too the model puts on risqué poses even if of course the critical points are covered by clouds of smoke. Which do you prefer among the photos, and do you like this disguise without clothes?

In the meantime, you can also regode the historical sagas of Naruto on MangaPlus, or watch the viral video of a fire technique inspired by Naruto.