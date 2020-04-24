Entertainment

Naruto: why does Hinata have short hair in the first season?

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In oriental culture, haircuts have not only an aesthetic role, but also and above all symbolic ones. In the imagination of Narutoin this case, the main female characters with a short hairstyle are particularly few. But in Hinata's case, why does she have short hair in the first season?

The character of Hinata has become appreciated with time, to the point of being today a real darling of the franchise, as proof of the numerous cosplay that fans dedicate to her daily. However, in the first season of the anime, the hair of the young ninja is more particular than that of her classmates. Although it may seem like a simple design choice, in reality there are two lines of common thought that is worth telling you about.

In the first of them, according to a rumor it was common opinion that a Sasuke liked girls with long hair. Precisely for this reason, Hinata decided to keep her hair short just to avoid Naruto could imagine that the girl was in love with her rival. According to another theory, closer to the Japanese tradition, short hair symbolized "a disgrace for the family"In addition, she herself had been defeated by her younger sister, as well as considered just a disgrace by her father, as revealed in one of the anime 's filler episodes.

READ:  Sword Art Online, the lead animator on the postponement: "Health is the priority, wait for us"

And you, however, what do you think of these hypotheses, do you find them plausible or is it simply a design choice by Kishimoto? Tell us yours, as usual, with a comment in the space below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.