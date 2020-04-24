Naruto: why does Hinata have short hair in the first season?

Share it:

In oriental culture, haircuts have not only an aesthetic role, but also and above all symbolic ones. In the imagination of Narutoin this case, the main female characters with a short hairstyle are particularly few. But in Hinata's case, why does she have short hair in the first season?

The character of Hinata has become appreciated with time, to the point of being today a real darling of the franchise, as proof of the numerous cosplay that fans dedicate to her daily. However, in the first season of the anime, the hair of the young ninja is more particular than that of her classmates. Although it may seem like a simple design choice, in reality there are two lines of common thought that is worth telling you about.

In the first of them, according to a rumor it was common opinion that a Sasuke liked girls with long hair. Precisely for this reason, Hinata decided to keep her hair short just to avoid Naruto could imagine that the girl was in love with her rival. According to another theory, closer to the Japanese tradition, short hair symbolized "a disgrace for the family"In addition, she herself had been defeated by her younger sister, as well as considered just a disgrace by her father, as revealed in one of the anime 's filler episodes.

And you, however, what do you think of these hypotheses, do you find them plausible or is it simply a design choice by Kishimoto? Tell us yours, as usual, with a comment in the space below.