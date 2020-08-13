Naruto: what if the protagonist was a woman? Here is an adult version cosplay

Share it:

We watched that blond kid go from academy kid to ninja, taking on foes upon foes and growing up to be Hokage. Realized his dream, Naruto put aside his starring role to leave it to his son in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

But the character also has an interlude phase between the end of the Naruto series and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, and is punctuated by the animated feature film Naruto the Last. From here also gushed his feelings for Hinata which then led to their marriage. This version of Naruto was more mature than the one in the manga finale, where the boy was still sixteen.

How it would be Adult Naruto if it was a girl though? Referring to this version, the cosplayer Monica has tried to propose another point of view on the historical protagonist. Below we see the photo taken from his Moneecastro account on Instagram, where there is precisely the Naruto cosplay for women. No use of the Seductive Technique or anything, this is a "real" version of Naruto if he was of the opposite sex.

The blonde hair is gathered in two pigtails on the sides, while the black and orange uniform is modified slightly for the new shapes. The jacket becomes completely black with an orange stripe in the center where the zip is, while then the dress ends with a sort of black and orange skirt. As confirmed by the cosplayer, she used a version of a Naruto fan art as a model. What do you think of this version?

