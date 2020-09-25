Naruto: unveiled a magnificent half bust dedicated to Namikaze Minato

Among the countless works of our beloved industry that have been able to conquer the hearts and minds of the general public, one of the most important and famous is undoubtedly Naruto, an epic that in the course of these long years has been able to amaze millions of readers and viewers scattered in every corner of the world.

As surely many will know, the franchise is far from forgotten and indeed, with the coming of the new series Boruto Naruto Next Generations the work has acquired even more fame – although there have been bitter criticisms -, as demonstrated by the countless cosplay and fan art that continue to invade social media.

Given the great success, there are several companies launched in the creation of themed gadgets, companies including the guys from IF Studio, who have recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a magnificent half-length Naruto themed and dedicated to Namikaze Minato. The work, as can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, is characterized by great attention to detail, with Minato available in two different versions. According to the company, the product is already available for preorder at a price of 106 and 123 euros depending on the version chosen (although shipping costs are not calculated here), with the release currently set for the first quarter of 2021. .

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few days Naruto fans have celebrated the twenty-first birthday of the series.