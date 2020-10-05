Naruto: Tsunade shows off in the cosplay of Emi Apollo

The Naruto anime turned 18 a few days ago, and many fans on the net have decided to pay homage to him. This shows how much, even years after its inception, the work is truly loved. The plot and characters are truly unique and have distinguished a generation.

Surely a lot has done the presence of a dichotomy between Naruto and Sasuke, but a little of the merit it also goes to the attractiveness of female characters like Tsunade. The woman became Hokage of the Leaf Village after Hiruzen Sarutobi’s passing. After constant requests from Jiraiya and a relentless fight against Orochimaru, Tsunade accepted the role thanks to Naruto’s displays of courage.

Tsunade has always been presented as one of the most beautiful women in Naruto and recently we presented her cosplay made by Kallisi Vamp. This time we bring you all the photos published by Emi Apollo on his Instagram account that depict Tsunade both at the table and on the battlefield. So we see her in some poses that highlight the breasts or the desire for sake while playing, ready to lose everything. In the last photos instead he prepares to fight using the recall technique.

A cosplay in Tsunade well done and that reproduces well features and clothes of the busty hokage.