Entertainment

Naruto: Tsunade returns with a captivating Laracos cosplay

August 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Naruto it is an anime that still entertains and makes many spectators dream. While a home video edition of Naruto with a questionable cover is coming for American fans, viewers and fans from the rest of the globe can return to the adventures of the ninja with Crunchyroll and other legal ways to watch anime.

Among the most important characters, albeit not among the main ones, there is Tsunade Senju, fifth Hokage of Konoha. She was the village chief who was presented the most in Naruto: after the demise of the third Hokage who died to save the Leaf Village from Orochimaru’s assault, Jiraiya and Naruto set out on a mission to find her and offer her the white hat and red.

Tsunade immediately draws attention for her breasts which earned her several unwanted advances from Jiraiya too. To create a cosplay, therefore, it is necessary to use some particular precautions or to have a body that can replicate its physical qualities. One of the last to take on the role of the Hokage was Lara Cosplay who, as you can see below, gave her fans two photos of her wearing the classic gray dress and green coat. This cosplay in Tsunade do you like or do you think the one made by Kaho Shibuya some time ago is more suitable?

READ:  Dragon Ball: the young Bulma cosplay with Andrasta returns

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.