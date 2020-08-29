Naruto: Tsunade returns with a captivating Laracos cosplay

Share it:

Naruto it is an anime that still entertains and makes many spectators dream. While a home video edition of Naruto with a questionable cover is coming for American fans, viewers and fans from the rest of the globe can return to the adventures of the ninja with Crunchyroll and other legal ways to watch anime.

Among the most important characters, albeit not among the main ones, there is Tsunade Senju, fifth Hokage of Konoha. She was the village chief who was presented the most in Naruto: after the demise of the third Hokage who died to save the Leaf Village from Orochimaru’s assault, Jiraiya and Naruto set out on a mission to find her and offer her the white hat and red.

Tsunade immediately draws attention for her breasts which earned her several unwanted advances from Jiraiya too. To create a cosplay, therefore, it is necessary to use some particular precautions or to have a body that can replicate its physical qualities. One of the last to take on the role of the Hokage was Lara Cosplay who, as you can see below, gave her fans two photos of her wearing the classic gray dress and green coat. This cosplay in Tsunade do you like or do you think the one made by Kaho Shibuya some time ago is more suitable?